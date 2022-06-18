Little boy records himself singing happy birthday to granny. Watch cute video

Kids are so adorable and their happiness over little things is infectious. In a sweet video posted on Instagram, a three-year-old boy is seen recording himself singing happy birthday to his grandmother. The boy’s excitement on recording himself is so adorable to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account oliverosiokuncic. The account belongs to a three-year-old boy Oliver Osio-Kuncic who is a musician and plays the piano. “Oli recording happy birthday for his granny in Slovenian,” says the text inserts on the video. The boy is singing happy birthday to his granny in Slovenian and recording it on the card. He loved the idea so much that he kept recording himself over and over, says the caption of the video.

The video was shared six days ago and it has received more than 12,000 views so far.

“Here is Oliver recording Happy Birthday for his granny! He loved the idea so much that he kept recording over and over and listening back to it. It was even hard to get him to hand over the card to granny!” says the caption of the video along with laughing emojis.

Watch the video below:

“Such a sweet little Angel. Really good recording voice too. Granny will be very happy,” commented an Instagram user. “How wonderful, he speaks several languages.It’s my birthday today as well,” posted another user. “This is so cute! Happy Birthday to Granny,” said a third.

Oliver loves to sing and play the piano. The boy has more than 8,400 followers on Instagram.

