Afternoon brief: Ghaziabad cop booked after video of him assaulting civilian on I-Day goes viral, &all latest news

Ghaziabad cop booked after video of him assaulting civilian on I-Day goes viral

The Ghaziabad Police has registered a suo motu first information report (FIR) against a constable, who allegedly thrashed an unidentified man in the city’s Karpuripuram locality on the Independence Day, after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, officials said. Read More

Hunter Biden's attorney steps down, submits plea to become a witness

Christopher Clark, top criminal attorney, who has been representing Hunter Biden in his tax evasion and gun-possession offence case has asked a federal judge to allow him to withdraw as Biden's counsel. Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves Goddess Energy in monochrome crop blouse and skirt for Kushi promotions: Go big or go home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a break from movies to focus on her health, but that isn't stopping the star from serving back-to-back jaw-dropping fashion moments. Read More

Bill Gates interviews Khan Academy founder Sal Khan: ‘Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently launched his podcast ‘Unconfuse Me’. In the second episode, he invited Khan Academy founder Sal Khan to chat about various topics. Read More

'That's a no no': Shastri's steely verdict on why Team India star shouldn't be in XI for Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Team India prepares to make its eagerly awaited return to ODI action in the upcoming Asia Cup, where the side kickstarts its campaign in an electrifying clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. Read More

