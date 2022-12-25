Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Assam's opposition accuses government of rat-hole mining, and all the latest news

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 01:13 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rat-hole mining is the process of extracting minerals by digging narrow tunnels deep into the earth and sending down workers to remove the minerals manually.(Representational Image)(AFP)
Assam: Illegal rat-hole mining taking place with govt support, alleges Opposition

Assam is losing around 2,000 cr every month due to illegal rat-hole mining taking place in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, alleged the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a regional party. Read more

No relief from biting cold in Delhi, nearby states till Tuesday; south to see rain

Delhi and several parts of north, northwestern and central India woke up to a foggy Christmas morning as the cold wave continues to grip these regions. The national capital's minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, the official weather station of Delhi, was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read more

Starting 2023, you won't be able to share Netflix passwords with anyone: Report

If you have been watching your favourite shows and movies on Netflix using the password borrowed from your family and friends, there's bad news for you. The OTT platform is now planning to completely crack down on password sharing from the new year. Read more

Pankaj Tripathi unveils look as Atal Bihari Vajpayee from Main Atal Hoon, says 'I am emotional, grateful'. See pics

The first look of actor Pankaj Tripathi as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapyee from the film Main Atal Hoon was released on his birthday anniversary on Christmas. Read more

Can you spot three candy canes and a bird in this viral Christmas-themed brain teaser?

As people across the world are celebrating Christmas today with their friends and family, a festive brain teaser is taking turns on social media platforms, and it has captivated many. Read more

Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin avoid shock defeat as India clinch 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh

Shreyas Iyer produced a sublime outing in the second Test as he steered India way from the jaws of defeat to ensure a x-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dhaka, as the visitors registered a clean-sweep in the two-match series. Read more

