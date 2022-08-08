Home / India News / Afternoon brief: BJP MP's angry on-camera reaction to Noida tweeted by Congress, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: BJP MP's angry on-camera reaction to Noida tweeted by Congress, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 01:10 PM IST
  • Here's today's top news. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Noida: Bulldozers were seen in Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 on Monday morning,&nbsp;((ANI) )
Noida: Bulldozers were seen in Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 on Monday morning, ((ANI) )
ByHT News Desk

Here's today's top news. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Ashamed to say it’s our govt’: BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress

Noida saw scenes of chaos on Sunday night when a group of supporters stormed inside the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93 and sought the address of a woman who got into a verbal spat with politician Shrikant Tyagi. Read more

'Your one-liners are wit-liners': What PM Modi said at Venkaiah Naidu farewell

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a heartfelt speech in Rajya Sabha to mark Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's farewell. Read more

Delhi Crime season 2 trailer: Shefali Shah and her men are back to nab the kaccha-baniyaan gang this time. Watch

The official trailer of the Netflix thriller Delhi Crime season 2 was released on Monday. Watch here

Ananya Panday is the cutest eye candy for Liger Ahmedabad promotions in backless mesh top and flared jeans: All pics

Actor Ananya Panday has established herself as a Gen-Z favourite fashion icon with trendy and relatable sartorial choices. See here

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Differences between variants

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has finally been launched in the Indian market. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
noida bjp
noida bjp
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out