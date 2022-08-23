Afternoon brief: BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay arrested after calling state-wide protest; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay arrested

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay was arrested on Tuesday as he called for state-wide protests against the arrest of his party workers a day earlier outside ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s residence in Hyderabad. Read more

When Sonali Phogat said she was ‘mentally tortured’ after her husband's death: 'People tried to take advantage...'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat, who was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, died on Monday in Goa. In an old interview, Sonali spoke about her struggles and how she got married just after finishing Class 10. She also spoke about how after her husband Sanjay Phogat's death she was ‘mentally tortured’ by the people. Read more

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19, unlikely to travel to UAE for Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022: The cricketers who are in India, are likely to leave for Dubai on Tuesday without head coach Rahul Dravid. Defending champions India are placed in Group B alongwith Pakistan and a qualifier, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan comprise Group A. Read more

Sameera Reddy posts throwback video of underwater pregnancy shoot: 'Had most beautiful body while carrying my babies'

Sameera Reddy took to Instagram today to share a throwback video of her viral underwater pregnancy photoshoot in colourful bikinis. The star added that she had the most beautiful body while carrying her babies. Read more

Mahindra XUV300 SUV facelift teased

Mahindra and Mahindra has posted an Instagram story showing a teaser image of the facelift version of the XUV300 SUV. The updated version is claimed to reach from 0-100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. The teaser video shows the XUV300 in a red body paint work, donning the new twin peak logo of the brand. Read more