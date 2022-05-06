Afternoon brief: BJP worker found dead in Kolkata, Amit Shah to visit residence, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP worker found dead in north Kolkata, Amit Shah to visit his residence

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found hanging inside an abandoned building ‘under mysterious circumstances’, sparking tensions in Kashipur area of north Kolkata in West Bengal Friday morning. Union home minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, is expected to visit the BJP worker's residence today afternoon. Read more

After Tajinder Bagga arrested, BJP protests, warns AAP: 'Messed with wrong guys'

Shortly after the BJP’s Tajinder Pal Bagga was arrested in Delhi by the Punjab Police, the party - ruling at the centre - launched a full-blown attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. From sharing videos and photos of the incident, to alleging that Bagga’s father was assaulted, tweets poured out on the social media website by the BJP leader. Read more

Hangzhou Asian Games postponed until 2023, confirms Olympic Council of Asia

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September has been postponed until 2023, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on Friday. Read more

Gaining weight due to water retention? Easy tips to get rid of water weight naturally

Are you gaining a lot of weight of late and also suffering from swollen feet or ankles, puffy skin or stiff joints? The culprit could be excess fluid build-up in the body, also known as water retention or edema. It is more common in summer season as the body finds it difficult to remove fluid from tissues in hot weather. Read more

Sonali Bendre posts old pic with Pierce Brosnan, calls Goldie ‘my James Bond’

Actor Sonali Bendre shared a throwback picture with James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan. She also shared a new picture of herself with her husband, film producer Goldie Behl. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, Huma Qureshi and others reacted to Sonali's post. Read more

Indian startup offers employees ‘right to nap’ at work for 30 min every day

In a very interesting initiative, a startup based in Bengaluru has decided to offer the ‘right to nap’ at work for 30 minutes every day. A post about the initiative has now created a buzz online. Read more