Indian startup offers employees ‘right to nap’ at work for 30 min every day

In a very interesting initiative, a startup based in Bengaluru has decided to offer the ‘right to nap’ at work for 30 minutes every day. A post about the initiative has now created a buzz online.

The post is shared on the official Twitter handle of Wakefit Solutions, the startup that came up with this idea. “Official Announcement,” they tweeted and shared two images. One of the pictures is a screenshot of an email from the company's co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda. It documents how the company has decided to normalize afternoon naps. “From now on, you will have the right to nap between 2:00 to 2:30 pm. Your calendar is blocked during this time as official nap time,” reads a part of the email. The other image is a banner by the company documenting the details of the new policy.

Take a look at the post:

The company also took to their official LinkedIn profile to share the same image with a witty caption. “A regular meeting ending at 2pm: Let's "sleep on it" for sometime. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda : Hold my mattress,” they wrote.

The post prompted people to share various comments. “Perfect,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “This half an hour NAP converts one day into two quality working sessions. You people are going to set new trends in market. Keep it up,” shared another. “Truly progressive,” commented a third. To which, the company posted, “we are trying to take a giant (s)leap!”

What do you think of this initiative?

