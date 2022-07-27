Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: CBI arrests Lalu Yadav's close aide in IRCTC job scam, and all the latest news

Published on Jul 27, 2022 12:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IRCTC job scam: Lalu Prasad’s close aide Bhola Yadav arrested, says CBI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s close aide Bhola Yadav, a former MLA and general secretary of the RJD, was arrested by CBI in connection with IRCTC job scam during the former’s tenure as railway minister. Read more

‘I want to thank you for scoring a run after 40 consecutive dot balls’: How Dravid helped in Bindra's Olympics gold

The name Abhinav Bindra has been etched forever in the history of Indian Olympics. Back in 2008, Bindra had became the first ever athlete from the country to win individual gold in the Olympics when he finished top of the podium in 10-metre air rifle shooting in the Beijing Games. Read more

Karan Johar for Koffee With Karan season 7: 'I like my Koffee black'

RELATED STORIES

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday and treated fans to pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in an all-black look, she wrote in the caption, “I like my Koffee black.” It left fans wondering if the actor is the next guest to grace the couch on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. Read more

Neha Kakkar gets first tattoo for husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch how he reacts

Getting one's first tattoo is always a memorable experience and the meaning behind them is also extremely close to the heart of the person who is getting tattooed. And quite guessably, so is the case for singer Neha Kakkar. Read more

Vitamin C beauty tips: Secret to Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie's glowing skin

Among the nutritional ingredients that have come up in the recent past, Vitamin C has enjoyed its ubiquitous status for the longest time and is touted as one of the most potent antioxidants with undeniable skin brightening and anti-ageing benefits. Read more

Bajaj Auto aims to sell electric motorcycles in India

Bajaj Auto is planning to foray into the electric motorcycle segment in India. With a little help from its Austrian partner KTM, Bajaj plans to introduce high-end electric motorcycles in the country. Read more

