Afternoon brief: China blocks India-US move to designate JeM leader as global terrorist, and all the latest news

China blocks India-US move to designate JeM leader as global terrorist

China has blocked a move by India and the US to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council, the second time Beijing has resorted to such a step in less than two months. Read more

‘Even if Dinesh Karthik does well in Asia Cup, he’ll play his last for India in T20 World Cup': Ex-Pakistan cricketer

Dinesh Karthik is at an interesting stage in his career. Even 10 months ago, nobody was talking about him. In fact, he was doing all the talking as a broadcaster. On the cricket field, very few things were going right for him. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares close-up photo of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face; calls her ‘desi girl 2.0’

Actor Priyanka Chopra almost unveiled the face of her newborn daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier this year, she welcomed her daughter with husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, via surrogacy. The couple is always mindful about not revealing the face of their child Read more

Riddhima Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor Happy Raksha Bandhan with adorable pic from his wedding to Alia Bhatt

Brothers and sisters across the country are celebrating the auspicious festival of Rakhi today and tomorrow, August 11 and 12. Raksha Bandhan honours the precious and loving bond shared between siblings, and even your favourite Bollywood stars are marking this day with pomp. Read more

Audi Q3 updated with new tech; bookings commence for ₹2 lakh

Audi India has made the updated Q3SUV available in the country and has initiated bookings for the model for a token amount of ₹2 lakh. Customers can reserve the vehicle via the company's online dealerships or the myAudi Connect App. Read more

‘Won’t let China…’: Pelosi 'proud of' Taiwan visit as Xi’s army prepares for war

As China continues with its 'war preparations' around Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's 'proud' of the trip to Taipei. Defending her historic visit, Pelosi said the US military never told her not to travel to Taiwan. Watch

