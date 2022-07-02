Afternoon brief: Congress questions BJP ‘link’ to Udaipur killing, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Did Centre order NIA probe into Udaipur case to hide this about Riyaz Attari, asks Congress

The Congress on Saturday questioned the Centre on handing over the investigation of the Udaipur killing to the National Investigation Agency. Read more

'Will she dump Yashwant Sinha?': BJP on Mamata Banerjee's 'support' for Droupadi Murmu

The BJP asked on Saturday if this was a sign Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would dump Yashwant Sinha, the joint’s opposition’s candidate, in the July 18 polls. Read more

Rishabh Pant mantra: “If I think I can hit the ball, I hit it”

“I don’t focus on the bowler, I focus on my game”. “I look to give my 100%”. “I try to play my percentage”. These done-to-death lines can kill any media interaction. Read more

Priyanka Chopra literally bathes in gold in old jewellery brand commercial, fan calls her 'Sonpari'. Watch

Several years into the glamour industry, Priyanka Chopra continues to be a top choice for jewellery companies to feature in their brand commercials. Read more

Hina Khan says 'go where the wind takes you' in mini dress and a co-ord outfit. Fashion queen, we say

Summers are all about wearing your favourite printed breezy dresses and pastel-coloured co-ord sets. And no one understands this better than Hina Khan. Read more

There are five lemons hidden in this picture. How quickly can you find them all?

Pictures that challenge people to find objects hidden in plain sight are often fun to solve. There are also several seek-and-find posts on the Internet that keep people entertained. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON