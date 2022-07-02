Home / India News / Did Centre order NIA probe into Udaipur case to hide this about Riyaz Attari, asks Congress
Did Centre order NIA probe into Udaipur case to hide this about Riyaz Attari, asks Congress

If Supreme Court makes some observations about Nupur Sharma, those are applicable to the BJP also as BJP gave her identity, Congress leader Pawan Khera said.
Pawan Khera questioned the BJP on Riyaz Attari's alleged link with the BJP.&nbsp;(PTI)
Pawan Khera questioned the BJP on Riyaz Attari's alleged link with the BJP. (PTI)
Published on Jul 02, 2022
By Poulomi Ghosh

The Congress on Saturday questioned the Centre on handing over the investigation of the Udaipur killing to the National Investigation Agency. Referring to some media reports claiming a connection between accused Riyaz Attari and a BJP leader, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We did our research on those claims and found old Facebook posts of Rajasthan BJP leaders where Riyaz Attari was mentioned as 'BJP karyakarta'." Also Read: Udaipur hacking brings focus on radicalisation by Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami

"What could be more evident than this? Riyaz Attari was present at events of BJP leaders. BJP leaders referred to him as 'bhai'. What is happening in this country?" Pawan Khera said.

Udaipur killing accused paid 1,000 to get ‘2611’ for bike number plate: Cops

"Yesterday, Supreme Court made some serious observations which should be relooked in the light of the fresh revelations in the Udaipur case. Who is Nupur Sharma? Her identity has been established by the party. She made those comments as the spokesperson of the BJP and continued to remain in the post even after 10 days. So if the Supreme Court makes some comments against Nupur Sharma, then those comments are for the BJP," Pawan Khera said.

"When the Centre ordered the NIA probe, we welcomed it. Our chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) assured assistance to the NIA. But now we are raising this question: Did the Centre order NIA probe hurriedly to hide these information about Riyaz Kattari," Pawan Khera said.

Mohammad Riyaz Attari is one of the killers of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal whose beheading was recorded and released online. Riyaz Attari and Ghous Muhammad claimed responsibility for the murder which, they said, was to avenge the insult to Islam. Kanhaiya had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma.

The BJP has already countered the allegations and said the murderers attempted to infiltrate just like the LTTE assassins attempted to enter the Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi. "The Udaipur murderers WERN’T members of the BJP. Their attempt to infiltrate was like the LTTE assassin’s attempt to enter the Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi. Congress should stop fooling around with terror and national security," Amit Malviya tweeted dismissing the claims of Attari's BJP link as fake.

