Priyanka Chopra literally bathes in gold in old jewellery brand commercial, fan calls her 'Sonpari'. Watch

Several years into the glamour industry, Priyanka Chopra continues to be a top choice for jewellery companies to feature in their brand commercials. Years before she was chosen by Bulgari as their international brand ambassador, alongside Anne Hathaway and Lisa, the actor shot a commercial for a gold jewellery brand. Also read: Priyanka Chopra talks about being an immigrant in US as she launches homeware line: 'I left my roots behind'. Watch

The old advertisement shows Priyanka running around in a yellow dress and then entering a jewellery store to be literally showered with gold necklaces and chains. See how she extended her hand to pull out the jewellery she liked in the video.

The ad was shared by a Reddit user on the platform. Fans of the actor noticed the ad and shared their reactions in the comments section. Drawing a similarity between Priyanka's initials and the name of a jewellery brand, a fan mentioned, “It would have been such a foreshadowing if it was an ad for PC Jewellers. Those graphics look like they are straight out of 1970's.” Another said, “Why is this giving me major teletubbies vibes.” A fan even asked, “Sonpari, tum idhar? (Sonpari, you are here)?”

Last month, Priyanka attended Bulgari's High Jewelry Gala in Paris. The actor joined other brand ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Blackpink's Lisa at the event. Sharing a picture from the event, she wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!". They all wore pieces from the jewellery collection.

Priyanka currently lives in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She has her own restaurant in New York and has recently launched her homeware line. She also has her own haircare brand.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of her debut web show, Citadel. She also has two Hollywood films: It's All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things in her kitty. She has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

