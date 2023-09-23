Afternoon brief: Cong's 'Modi multiplex' jibe on new Parl; Intel dossier on Khalistan terrorist, and all the latest news

Following BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's contentious remarks in Parliament, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the new parliament building, where the special session was held, labelling it as 'Modi Multiplex' or 'Modi Marriot.' Taking to X, the Congress leader said that he observed the demise of 'confabulations' and 'conversations' both inside the two Houses and in the corridors. He remarked, “If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution.” Ramesh further said that the halls of the new parliament building lack coziness and compactness, making it necessary to use binoculars to spot one another within the complex. Dig deeper

The recent controversy surrounding Ottawa's unverified claims regarding the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has refocused attention on extremist activities in Canada. According to a dossier compiled by Indian intelligence agencies, Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dala, who fled India in July 2020, is identified as one of the pro-Khalistani elements residing in Canada. Originally hailing from Dalla village in Punjab's Moga district, Arsh Dala has been linked to various organised criminal activities and has affiliations with extremist groups such as the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He also has ties to the infamous Canadian gangster Goldy Brar. Dig deeper

Silchar NIT student death case: Hunger strike called-off, dean academics removed Dig deeper

X social media's India, South Asia policy head Samiran Gupta resigns: Report Dig deeper

Govt making sincere attempts to draft laws in simple manner: PM Modi Dig deeper

Internet's ‘Kulhad Pizza’ couple appeals for public support amid video controversy Dig deeper

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared the poster of her first look from her upcoming film Animal. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rashmika also introduced her character, Geethanjali. In the poster, Rashmika is seen smiling as she looks towards the ground. The actor is dressed in a maroon check saree and matching blouse. She captioned the post, "Your Geetanjali (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Tripti Dimri posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Geethanjali seems like an interesting character name." Another person said, "There is no one who is better than you in the whole film industry, you are the most beautiful and gorgeous." Dig deeper

BTS member Jeon Jungkook is set to co-headline the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 23, joining a lineup of numerous celebrities. As the youngest member of the K-pop supergroup, he will be taking the stage alongside artists like Anitta, Lauryn Hill, Sofia Carson, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, and more. In anticipation of the highly awaited event, videos of Jungkook, affectionately known as JK, rehearsing on the Global Citizen Festival stage have gone viral. These clips showcase JK's stylish on-stage appearance and provide glimpses of his upcoming album. During rehearsals, he performed songs including "Seven," "Still With You," and “Permission To Dance.” Dig deeper

Pakistan's preparations for the 2023 World Cup have encountered a setback. They've had to abandon their plans for a two-day training camp in Dubai before their journey to India due to visa problems. Among the nine participating teams, Pakistan is the sole squad yet to secure their visas for the World Cup in India, as per an ESPNCricinfo report. The original strategy by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) involved departing for Dubai on Monday, spending a couple of days there, and then catching a flight to Hyderabad on Wednesday. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening!

