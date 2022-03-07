Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Delhi man who was shot at in Ukraine readies to come home today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Union minister VK Singh comforts Delhi resident Harjot Singh, who was shot at four times in Ukraine, as he is being taken inside an IAF aircraft to be flown back to India from Poland. (Screengrab/VK Singh Twitter)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 12:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

‘Worst is behind him’: Union minister tweets as Delhi man who was shot at in Ukraine readies to come home today

Delhi resident Harjot Singh will be one of many Indian nationals, who will be flying back to the country from war-torn Ukraine via Poland later in the day. Read more

Russia Ukraine war: From Netflix, Apple to Mercedes, top brands exit Russia amid war with Ukraine | See list

Scores of leading brands across industries, from entertainment to banking to motor vehicles and others, have decided to suspend operations in Russia as a show of solidarity with Ukraine. Read more

Mayawati calls for high voter turnout to bring back ‘tried and tested' BSP govt

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati took to Twitter on Monday, calling for “massive participation” of voters in the seventh and final phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh so that the “tried and tested BSP government” can be formed in the state. Read more

RELATED STORIES

'How can we watch Australia vs Pakistan Test in Thailand?': Friend reveals Shane Warne's final hours before death

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne gifted his old cricket jerseys, ate the traditional Australian snack of Vegemite on toast and watched the ongoing first Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Rawalpindi in the final hours before his death, revealed his friend. Read more

Sharmila Tagore finally meets youngest grandkid Jehangir Ali Khan in new pic by Saba Ali Khan. See here

Saba Ali Khan always lights up social media by sharing unseen rare pictures of her famous family. See pics

Naseeruddin Shah says he suffers from Onomatomania: What it means, is it a psychological condition?

Actor Naseeruddin Shah recently opened up about how he 'suffers from an ailment called Onomatomania'. Read more

 

 

 

 

 

 

