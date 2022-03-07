Sharmila Tagore finally meets youngest grandkid Jehangir Ali Khan in new pic by Saba Ali Khan. See here

Saba Ali Khan always lights up social media by sharing unseen rare pictures of her famous family. For the first time, she has now published a picture of nephew Jehangir Ali Khan, lovingly called Jeh by the family, playing with his granny Sharmila Tagore. The picture seems to have been clicked at the Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. It shows Sharmila playing with Jeh in a garden. Also read: Saif Ali Khan and his son Jehangir look like twins in photo shared by Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan posts dancing video

Sharing the pic on her Instagram page, Saba wrote, “Bariamma....and Jeh Baba. Bonds... grandparents are special parents #myboys #grandmother #love #alwaysandforever #mondaymusings #jeh #jaan #sharmilatagore.” Jeh is seen in a white tee and blue pants, playing with a toy xylophone. Sharmila is seen lying next to him while playing with him.

A fan reacted to the post, "Lovely bonding, blessings always." Another called it a “Lovely pic.” Many others dropped heart icons in the comments section.

Saba had also shared a picture of Jeh with his elder brother Taimur, along with an imaginary conversation. She had captioned it, “In conversation.....Tim: Jeh, so I'm your older brother....Jeh: Ok, Tim: What will you call me? Jeh: Bhaijaan? Tim: OK.” The picture showed Taimur and Jehangir lying on a bed and looking at each other.

She, however, deleted the post soon after. It is now available on fan pages.

Jehangir is the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. He turned one last month. The couple's first child Taimur is four years old. Saba is the second child of Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. She is younger to Saif and older to Soha Ali Khan.

Saba dotes on all her nieces and nephews and had once slammed the paparazzi who chased Jeh when he attended a birthday party. Reacting to a video which showed photographers flashing bright lights at Jeh and screaming at his nanny to bag their attention, Saba had said on her Instagram Stories, "Is this what media want? To torture a child?! Chasing? Watch the video. Stop! He's a baby.”

