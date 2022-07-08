Afternoon brief: ED conducts raids in Jharkhand in probe against JMM leader, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ED conducts raids in Jharkhand as part of probe against JMM leader

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Friday conducting raids at over a dozen locations in Jharkhand as part of its money laundering investigations against Pankaj Mishra, a ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and close aide to chief minister Hemant Soren. Read more

Misa Bharti shares positive update on father Lalu Prasad Yadav's health

Giving latest health update on Lalu Prasad Yadav, his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Misa Bharti, said on Friday the former Bihar chief minister is now able to sit up from his bed, and stand with support. Read more

'That’s the way life is. Don’t consider it a mistake': Ganguly opens up about controversial Chappell episode

When Sourav Ganguly got in touch with Greg Chappell, he thought the Australian would be the best choice for taking over as India's head coach in 2005. There was discussion in 2004 on who could succeed John Wright as the coach. Read more

Modern Love Hyderabad review: 6 heartfelt stories about different shades of love that will make you laugh and cry

Nagesh Kukunoor’s adaptation of Modern Love is a heartfelt tribute to Hyderabad, a city known for its rich culture, Irani chai, Biriyani, Haleem, Nawabi Hindi and its love for cinema. Six different stories, set against the beautiful backdrop of Hyderabad, explore different shades of love. Read more

Diana Penty, in white and denims, is setting the party mood on Instagram

Diana Penty is a fashion goal in herself. The actor always ensures to put her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion. Be it sassy casuals or graceful ethnics, Diana’s fashion diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. Read more

Volkswagen in-house battery plant may be good news for India

Volkswagen wants to dominate the global EV game and its latest battery-production facility is touted as a shot in the arm for its bigger battery-powered ambitions. Read more

