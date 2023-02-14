Afternoon brief: Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on 2-day Bangladesh visit from tomorrow, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on two-day visit to Bangladesh from Feb 15

Kwatra will travel to Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday. Read more

'When BCCI's ACU asked me, I said...': IND pacer recalls match-fixing allegations on Shami by estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Like any other professional athlete, Shami's career also went through ups and downs, although for the veteran pacer, it was more an off-the-field matter that troubled him. Read more

Salman Khan's dance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda fits perfectly to Aamir Khan's Dangal track. Watch

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda was recently released and the internet is mindblown over how perfectly Aamir Khan's Dangal title track fits over Salman's dance in the video. Read more

Mumbai gets India's first double-decker bus: Range, features explained

The first of the air-conditioned double-decker bus was inducted into the fleet of BEST, Mumbai's public transport body, on Monday. Read more

Assam DGP salutes IPS daughter at her passing out parade, Internet says 'proud moment'

Assam DGP shared a clip of his daughter's passing out parade from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Both of them can be seen saluting each other. Read more

