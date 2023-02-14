Home / Trending / Assam DGP salutes IPS daughter at her passing out parade, Internet says 'proud moment'

Assam DGP salutes IPS daughter at her passing out parade, Internet says 'proud moment'

Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:03 PM IST

Assam DGP shared a clip of his daughter's passing out parade from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Both of them can be seen saluting each other.

Assam DGP and his IPS daughter Aishwarya Singh salute each other at passing out parade. (Twitter/@gpsinghips)
ByVrinda Jain

Every parent wants the best for their child and wishes for them to succeed. Parents watching their children fulfil significant achievements always make them proud. Recently, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, had the opportunity to witness a similar proud moment of his daughter.

Assam DGP shared a video on February 11. In the clip, you can see DGP's daughter and Indian Police Service officer (IPS) Aishwarya Singh at her passing out parade from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. The video shows the father-daughter duo saluting each other.

In the post's caption, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote, "Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today. Picture courtesy @lrbishnoiips."

Take a look at the clip here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed by more than two lakh people and has been liked by 10,000 Twitter users. Many people have commented on the clip as well.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Twitter comments section wrote, "What a moment!!! Heartwarming!!! Rab Rakha!!!" Another person added, "There can't be the proudest moment bigger than this. Privileged to have this. Congratulations!" "What a proud day for the father-daughter duo! Congratulations, sir!!" added a third. A fourth Twitter user expressed, "Proud moment. My heartiest congratulations to Aishwarya and proud parents. God bless."

Topics
ips assam twitter + 1 more
