Afternoon brief: Foreign secy Shringla in US ahead of UNGA meet, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in US ahead of key UNGA meet on Ukraine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has embarked on an unannounced visit to New York ahead of a crucial special emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday that will take up a draft resolution seeking condemnation of Russia’s offensive against Ukraine. Read more

Centre revokes Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures

The ministry of home affairs revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment measures in view of “overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government” to deal with the pandemic. Read more

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveil first-ever jersey for upcoming season

The 2022 Indian Premier League season begins on March 26 with previous year's finalists Chennai Super Kings and the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The season also sees two new franchises being added to the tournament – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Partner of choice': US praises ties with India after Biden's 'shaky' comment

After Joe Biden's 'shaky' remark, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said India is an essential partner of the US. The comment comes after Biden said India, among the Quad countries, has been ‘somewhat shaky’ against Russia. Watch more

The Kashmir Files box office day 12 collection: Film set to cross ₹200 crore mark soon, earns ₹10 crore on Tuesday

The Kashmir Files is setting new benchmarks at the box office with each passing day. The film is on the way to now breach the ₹200 crore mark. Read more

Lexus goes on the hunt for German giants in India. Here's the plan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The luxury passenger vehicle space in India may be small but it is also one that is hotly contested by a number of very strong players. Read more

Vitamin C deficiency can lead to these health issues; how to improve intake

The role of immunity in pandemic times is more than ever before. Vitamin C also known as ascorbic acid is an essential micronutrient and is important to boost immunity and prevent from several infections and even chronic diseases. Read more