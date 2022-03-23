The Kashmir Files box office day 12 collection: Film set to cross 200 crore mark soon, earns 10 crore on Tuesday

The Kashmir Files is setting new benchmarks at the box office with each passing day. The film is on the way to now breach the ₹200 crore mark. It currently stands at a 12-day total of ₹190 crore, having earned in excess of ₹10 crore in its seco. The film revolves around the exodus and of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. Also read: The Kashmir Files movie review: Anupam Kher is the soul of this gut-wrenching film that's brazen and brutal

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the 12-day collection of the film at the domestic box office. He tweeted on Wednesday, “#TheKashmirFiles continues to stand tall, runs triumphantly on weekdays... Trending strongly on weekdays... Will cross ₹200 cr tomorrow [Thu; Day 14]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr. Total: ₹190.10 cr. #India biz.”

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and others.

The Kashmir Files has already surpassed the week two collections of other post-pandemic releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi and 83 with a few days to go in the week. It collected ₹70 crore in its second Holi weekend. The film had opened in theatres at just ₹3.55 crore but went on to show immense growth amid positive word of mouth and debate over its storyline.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has claimed that the film is far from reality and nothing but ''propaganda'' to polarise the nation. Director Vivek Agnihotri, on the other hand, has claimed that the movie is based “entirely on facts”.

The film released in theatres on March 11. It has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. It has also received rave reviews from critics.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri makes is clear from the word go that his film, The Kashmir Files, will not be subtle. A gut-wrenching watch, it is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who faced a massacre and forced exodus from their own land by the Islamic militants."

