The Kashmir Files box office day 11 collection: Film beats Spider-Man No Way Home's 2nd week collection by huge margin

The Kashmiri Files continues to dominate the box office in its second week. The Vivek Agnihotri film has surpassed the week two collections of other post-pandemic releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi and 83 in less than a week. The second weekend collections of the film are towering over the week two collections of these films with a figure of ₹of ₹70.15 crore. The film stands at a total collection of around ₹180 crore. Also read: The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri claps back at IAS officer who asked him to donate film's earnings to charity

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the total collection of the film in 11 days of its release. He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles is Sensational... *Week 2* trending is The Highest in *post pandemic era*, overtakes #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan by a record margin ... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹179.85 cr. #India biz."

As theatres opened after the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home broke all records in India by becoming the third biggest Hollywood blockbuster, with Avengers: Endgame and Avengers Infinity War being the first two. According to Bollywood Hungama, Spider-Man: No Way Home (English) had collected ₹41 crore in its second week at the domestic box office. Sooryavanshi collected ₹46 crore while 83 had made ₹26 crore in their respective second week in theatres.

The Kashmir Files' successful run in theatres has affected Akshay Kumar's new release, Bachchhan Paandey. The film collected ₹37 crore in its first Holi weekend.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu & Kashmir in 1990. Recently, Aamir Khan said at an event that he would definitely watch the film and asked every Indian to watch it as well.

