Afternoon brief: Govt explains why Netaji hologram was switched off, and all the latest news

Culture ministry explains why Netaji hologram was switched off

The ministry of culture clarified on Friday that the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was switched off a day ago due to extreme weather conditions. Read more…

Watch: PM Modi to unveil 216-ft Tall 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad tomorrow

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a 216-feet tall "statue of equality" which commemorates the 11th-century bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad tomorrow. The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync. Watch the video here for more details

Audi India cooking up a blend of niche and volume car models in its 2022 brew

Fresh from scaling new highs in the country in 2021, Audi India is all set to take on 2022 with the same level of enthusiasm and is lining up a slew of products that, the company says, will excite both driving enthusiasts as well as passengers in search of leisurely luxury rides. Read more…

'It is up to you all to judge my legacy': Sourav Ganguly opens up on his run as BCCI president

With Ganguly's three-year term as BCCI chief coming to an end later this year around September-October, the former India captain stated that he is not yet in a position to say what legacy he will leave behind. Instead, Ganguly left it to the public to pass their verdict on whether the 49-year-old has passed or failed during his time as president of the BCCI. Read more…

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt shines as feisty queen of Kamathipura, Ajay Devgn makes powerful cameo. Watch

Alia Bhatt is back, this time as a once vulnerable girl forced into sex trade, who eventually rises above her circumstances and shines as the matriarch of Kamathipura in the 1960s, with the name of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The highly-anticipated trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film released on Friday to a thunderous welcome. Read more…

Nasa shares images of ‘different kinds of light’. Post goes viral with over 1 million views

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) often takes to Instagram to share posts that leave people in awe. The same is the case with their latest share where they posted about different kinds of lights. Read more…

