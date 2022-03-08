Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: HC rejects actor Dileep's plea against fresh probe in sexual assault case and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: HC rejects actor Dileep's plea against fresh probe in sexual assault case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.HC dismisses Dileep's plea to suspend further probe in sexual assault case
File photo of actor Malayalam actor Dileep.
Updated on Mar 08, 2022 01:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

HC rejects Malayalam star Dileep's plea against fresh probe in actor sexual assault case

The Kerala high court on Tuesday turned down Malayalam star Dileep's plea to quash fresh investigation against him in the 2017 sexual assault case of an actor. Read more    

Watch: ITBP Women troops patrolling in Arunachal near border with China

The modern Indian woman is leaving no stone unturned to make her mark in diverse spheres. Read more

'I typed Shane Warne news and read that he has died': AUS legend reveals shock reaction; 'Dad said no, Warnie can't die'

As the world struggles to come to terms with the untimely demise of the legendary Shane Warne, tributes continue to pour in. Read more

Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn express gratitude to women in their lives, Richa Chadha has a message

RELATED STORIES

On the occasion of Women's Day on Tuesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities dedicated posts to the most important women in their lives. Read more

Volkswagen Virtus sedan breaks cover, to challenge Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna

Volkswagen India on Tuesday has unveiled its new mid-size sedan Virtus, which will replace Volkswagen Vento. Read more &amp;nbsp;

Rhea Chakraborty on International Women's Day hopes for equal respect and rights for women: Watch new video

Actor Rhea Chakraborty celebrated International Women's Day 2022 on March 8. Read more

‘No safe corridor’: India expresses anguish at UN over students stuck in Sumy

India has expressed anguish at the United Nations Security Council as 700 Indian students are still stuck in Sumy city. Watch more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malayalam film
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP