Afternoon brief: HC rejects actor Dileep's plea against fresh probe in sexual assault case and all the latest news

HC rejects Malayalam star Dileep's plea against fresh probe in actor sexual assault case

The Kerala high court on Tuesday turned down Malayalam star Dileep's plea to quash fresh investigation against him in the 2017 sexual assault case of an actor. Read more

Watch: ITBP Women troops patrolling in Arunachal near border with China

The modern Indian woman is leaving no stone unturned to make her mark in diverse spheres. Read more

'I typed Shane Warne news and read that he has died': AUS legend reveals shock reaction; 'Dad said no, Warnie can't die'

As the world struggles to come to terms with the untimely demise of the legendary Shane Warne, tributes continue to pour in. Read more

Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn express gratitude to women in their lives, Richa Chadha has a message

On the occasion of Women's Day on Tuesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities dedicated posts to the most important women in their lives. Read more

Volkswagen Virtus sedan breaks cover, to challenge Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna

Volkswagen India on Tuesday has unveiled its new mid-size sedan Virtus, which will replace Volkswagen Vento. Read more &nbsp;

Rhea Chakraborty on International Women's Day hopes for equal respect and rights for women: Watch new video

Actor Rhea Chakraborty celebrated International Women's Day 2022 on March 8. Read more

‘No safe corridor’: India expresses anguish at UN over students stuck in Sumy

India has expressed anguish at the United Nations Security Council as 700 Indian students are still stuck in Sumy city. Watch more

