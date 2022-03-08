'I typed Shane Warne news and read that he has died': AUS legend reveals shock reaction; 'Dad said no, Warnie can't die'

As the world struggles to come to terms with the untimely demise of the legendary Shane Warne, tributes continue to pour in. On Monday, once it was confirmed that Warne's death was caused due to natural causes, his family released a heart-breaking statement, with emotional and moving tributes from his parents, children, brother and former wife. If the memories shared by former teammates including the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist hadn’t already made your eyes misty, reading the family’s statement definitely would. Shane, you will always be missed. (Also Read: 'Wish I could've hugged you tighter': Shane Warne's children Jackson, Brooke, Summer pay moving tribute to their father)

One of Warne's good friends and former teammates, Brett Lee opened up on the Australia great’s death, revealing the circumstances in which he got to know that the spin icon is no more. Lee, speaking on The Brett Lee podcast, explained that it was in the early hours of March 4 that he got a text from a former England bowler, informing him of the tragic news.

"I normally have my phone on the low ring. I was down with mum and dad staying on the South Coast and then went to the Southern Islands. The light from my phone just kept flashing in my room. I looked out at it and it was from Graeme Swann and he said I can't believe the news on Warnie," Lee said.

"That was 1 AM in the morning and I thought to myself, what has Warnie done? What's he done now? Is there another controversy kind of a thing? I go on my phone and type Shane Warne news and it came that he has died from an expected heart attack. I was like, ‘Whaattt?’. My father summed up the next morning when he came downstairs and said, 'Warnie can't die. It's Warnie.' That's the feeling here everyone in Australia has.”

Lee then went on to pay his tributes to his fallen former teammate, explaining that he was to Australia what greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Jordan and David Beckham meant to their countries. Warne had his fair share of controversies but Lee colourfully highlighted how the same always made sure that entire nation knew about the greatness of Warne and the rich legacy that he left behind.

"The thing I'd say about Warnie is that, with Sachin Tendulkar over in India and the fame that he gets, with the Michael Jordans over in the US, with the David Beckhams, Warnie was that here in Australia. You couldn't go anywhere without knowing who Shane Warne was. And even if you don't watch cricket, pretty much everyone in Australia have heard of Shane Warne," Lee added.

"But he would get harassed. He would be out having dinner before a Test match when we were commentating and we all sit together and he would get harassed for autographs and selfies. But one thing that a lot of people don't about him is that he always had time for people and he would always sign for kids and get the photos. He would cope with abuse walking down the street, but he would just take it in his stride."