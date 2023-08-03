Afternoon brief: Hema Malini's reaction on Gyanvapi survey order, and all the latest news

On Gyanvapi ASI survey order, Hema Malini says: 'Hamesha kuch na kuch...'

BJP MP from Mathura and Bollywood actor Hema Malini on Thursday welcomed the Allahabad high court order allowing the ASI survey on the Gyanvapi site and said the result of the survey should be out soon. Read More

Delta plane’s tires catch fire and burst, 1 injured, 190 passengers evacuated in Atlanta

A Delta Airlines plane had to evacuate 190 passengers on the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after its tires caught fire and burst while landing on Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. 1 passenger has been injured. Read More

‘Babar Azam No.1 batter’, says Sri Lanka legend Vaas, also settles Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli debate

After a loss in the opening match of the tournament, the Colombo Strikers registered their maiden win in the Lanka Premier League 2023 by beating B-Love Kandy. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who also happens to be the star overseas recruit of Colombo, slammed his maiden LPL half-century to get his side off the mark on the points table. Read More

Mic thrown by Cardi B during concert is on auction for ₹ 82,00,000

The microphone that Cardi B recently threw at a concertgoer in Las Vegas is currently being auctioned on eBay. Cardi had hurled a mic at one of the concertgoers after she threw a drink at the singer while performing. Read More

