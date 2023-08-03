On Gyanvapi ASI survey order, Hema Malini says: 'Hamesha kuch na kuch...'

BJP MP from Mathura and Bollywood actor Hema Malini on Thursday welcomed the Allahabad high court order allowing the ASI survey on the Gyanvapi site and said the result of the survey should be out soon. "Nahi toh hamesha kuch an kuch baatein chalti rahti hai (otherwise something or the other will keep coming). If a final decision comes, it will be better for the country," Hema Malini said. Hema Malini said the truth of Gyanvapi should come out soon.

The high court dismissed a petition filed by the mosque community against the ASI survey and said the survey should be done in the interest of justice, without damaging the structure. The court order said there is no reason to not believe in the ASI's assurance that the survey will not cause any damage to he structure. No digging will be done in this survey, the ASI assured the court earlier.

The ASI survey is likely to establish the truth as to whether there was a temple at the site which was demolished by Aurangzeb in the 17th century and the mosque came up.

Gyanvapi verdict in favour of ASI survey: Who said what

Senior advocate Harishankar Jain said there are many evidences indicating that there existed a temple. "It is known to everyone. But once the ASI survey comes out, it will be proved in front of everyone. The Muslim side knows that after the ASI survey results, the mosque won't remain there. So they have been protesting. Like a thief knows that his theft will be caught if he shows his house, they also know the truth. We are ready to fight it in the Supreme Court," Jain said.

AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said the mosque is 600 years old and Muslims have been offering their namaz for all these years. "We are hopeful that justice will be done. We also want that the Places of Worship Act should be enforced at all places of worship in the country," the Muslim leader said adding that the Muslim side will appeal to the top court after going through the order of the Allahabad high court.

Samajwadi Party MP Dr ST Hasan said everyone should abide by the orders of the court and also the findings of the survey. The country needs communal harmony and national integration, the SP leader said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail