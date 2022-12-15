Afternoon brief: IAF's 'pack is complete' tweet on receiving last Rafale jet; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Pack is complete': Indian Air Force on getting last of 36 Rafale jets

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday shared an update on Twitter on receiving the last of the 36 Rafale jets. "Feet dry! 'The Pack is Complete'. The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker. (sic)," the IAF tweet read, along with the picture of the aircraft. Read more

Ola Electric to roll out MoveOS 3 next week for S1 & S2 Pro electric scooters

The MoveOS 3 has added features that were first announced at the launch of the S1 and S2 Pro electric scooters. The scooter finallu gets HIll Hold Control which holds the scooter on an incline. Read more

WhatsApp's new calling features include in-call notifications, 32-person calls

WhatsApp has announced new features for improved calling on the app. In its blog post, the Meta-owned messaging platform said the move is aimed at launching several improvements to calling on WhatsApp for a secure environment. Read more

Daughter gets her 50-year-old mother remarried, internet applauds for her. Watch

Weddings are always special to attend. Until now, you all have seen parents getting their kids married and doing the preparations. However, in a recent story that has taken social media by storm, a young woman helped her 50-year-old mother to get remarried. Yes, you read that right. Read more

Web Stories | Kylie Jenner's Love for Black Outfits

Vivek Oberoi reveals he wanted to 'end things', was depressed: 'This is why I related to Sushant Singh Rajput...'

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently revealed he was depressed and surrounded by dark and negative thoughts at a point in his career. He said it was his family who held him and also credited his wife Priyanka Alva for helping him. He said he related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his apartment. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi Kudi avatar in rose gold kurti and sharara serves an ethnic fix for bridesmaids. Watch videos

Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill has established herself as a style icon with innumerable voguish sartorial moments. From satin slip dresses and chic pantsuits to elegant lehengas and beauteous sarees, Shehnaaz has worn it all. Read more

Watch: Allan Donald issues public apology to Dravid for old ‘ugly' behaviour, India head coach reacts in IND vs BAN Test

Allan Donald was one of the most feared fast bowlers in his playing days. There were two reasons for that. The primary one obviously being his menacing pace and secondly, the glares and the occasional mouthful he used to give to the batters. Read more

