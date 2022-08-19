Afternoon brief: In a first, I-Day celebrations held in Canada's hotbed of Khalistani radicals, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In a first, I-Day celebrations held in Canada's hotbed of Khalistani radicals

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver held the country’s 76th Independence Day celebrations in the city of Surrey for the first time. Read More

Ex-Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to US, applies for Green Card: Report

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa - who fled in July this year after violent protests over the economic crisis in the island nation - has applied for to the United States government for a Green Card, multiple news agencies reported Thursday. Read More

Panchpran a reminder of our Fundamental Duties

Addressing from the ramparts of Red Fort, 15th of August is an occasion for the Prime Minister of India to lead and guide the nation. Read More

'Dhoni would advice Kuldeep on what to bowl. But today, he wanted to protect himself': Ex-India spinner makes huge claim

Team India registered an emphatic 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the series in Harare. Chasing 190 runs to win, Shubman Gill (82*) and Shikhar Dhawan (81*) remained unbeaten as India reached the target with 19.1 overs remaining. Read More

‘Give a missed call to make India strongest nation': Kejriwal on Sisodia, raids

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged 130 crore people of the country "to make India the world's strongest nation" hours after the CBI launched raids over the Aam Aadmi Party's excise policy in the national capital. Read More

Maruti Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid vs Hyundai i10: Price comparison

Maruti Suzuki has brought backs the 'people's car' Alto K10 in a new avatar in an effort to infuse new life in the entry-level hatchback segment in India. Read More

Cuttputlli teaser: Akshay Kumar hunts serial killers in surprise new film, fans ask 'does this man ever take a break?'

Akshay Kumar has shared the teaser for a surprise new movie, Cuttputlli. The film will be a direct-to-OTT release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2. Read More

