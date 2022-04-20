Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: India bans 7 Pakistan-based terrorists, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Image for representation. (ANI)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India strengthens counter-terror resolve, bans 7 Pak-based terrorists

To strengthen India’s counter-terrorism resolve, the Ministry of Home Affairs under Amit Shah has designated seven Pakistan based terror kingpins in the past fortnight under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for terror funding and strikes in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Bulldozers raze 'illegal' shanties in Delhi's Jahangirpuri amid fear, chaos

BJP-run Delhi civic body has started a mega demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, days after Hanuman Jayanti clash in the area. Watch here

Shanghai reports more deaths amid falling Covid cases

Shanghai’s grim battle with the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak continued with seven more infection-related deaths and nearly 19,000 new cases reported in the Chinese financial hub on Wednesday for the day before. Read more

Match referee gives verdict on Marcus Stoinis' furious outburst at umpire in RCB vs LSC IPL 2022 match

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during their IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘samdhi-samdhan’ Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt on anniversary. Check out her post

Neetu Kapoor has shared warm wishes on the wedding anniversary of her son Ranbir Kapoor's in-laws Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. Ranbir married Soni and Mahesh's daughter Alia Bhatt last Thursday. Read more

Summer nutrition tips to follow if you have diabetes

Summer season can be harsh for people with diabetes as they tend to get dehydrated more quickly than others which could cause their blood sugar levels to rise. Read more

