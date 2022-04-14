Afternoon brief: India declares Mushtaq Zargar, released during IC-814 crisis, as terrorist, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India declares Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, released during IC-814 hijacking, as terrorist

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has designated Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, one of the three prisoners who was released by India in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines 814 flight, as a terrorist under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Read more

Indian exports set to cross $650bn in FY22 as services hit record $250bn

According to official data, India’s merchandise trade deficit in March was $18.5 billion, while exports jumped by about 20% to $42.22 billion and imports increased 24% to $60.74 billion. Read more

South Africa legend argues ‘mental strain’ of India captaincy could be taking toll on Rohit Sharma in IPL

Looking at the dip in Rohit Sharma's form, ex-South Africa captain Graeme Smith feels it is due to the “mental strain” of leading the national side in all the three formats. Read more

Prashanth Neel on KGF 3: ‘If people love it, we could continue the franchise

As the KGF: Chapter 2 fever gripped the nation with fans going berserk to watch the movie in cinema halls, there’s already strong anticipation around the third part of the franchise. Read more

Honda City e:HEV hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl

Honda City e:HEV hybrid was officially unveiled for the Indian car market on Thursday. It is now the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedan in the country with a stated mileage of 26.5 kms per litre of petrol. <strong>Read more</strong>

Student chokes on water bottle cap, teacher acts quickly and saves his life

A teacher is being hailed as a hero after her quick actions helped save a student’s life. There is a possibility that you will be inclined to say the same after seeing the video of her heroic act. Read more

