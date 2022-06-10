Afternoon brief: Internet services remained snapped in J&K’s Baderwah, Kishtwar amid tension, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mobile internet services remain snapped in J&K’s Baderwah, Kishtwar amid tension

Mobile internet services remained snapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baderwah and Kishtwar on Friday while curfew was imposed there as authorities said attempts were made to stoke communal tensions over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments against the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. Read more

RS polls: Kumaraswamy rejects reports about cross voting as misinformation

Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday rejected as misinformation reports that his party legislators will cross vote in the Rajya Sabha polls even as at least one of the has declared support for the Congress. Read more

'It wasn't as if he gave 22 runs in 1 over. Quite surprising for me': Nehra slams Pant's captaincy decision in 1st T20I

Team India returned to action with a defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series in Delhi. Read more

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer: Ranveer Singh gets chased by bears, calls host 'pagla'. Watch

The trailer of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, an interactive adventure-based show, was released by Netflix on Friday, June 10. Read more

Expert tips on how to take care of nutrition despite a hectic schedule

Often in the middle of a hectic schedule, we miss out on our nutrition. This further creates an unhealthy lifestyle for us, which affects our body and health. Read more

