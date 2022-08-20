Afternoon brief: J&K govt dismisses row over electoral roll, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Misrepresentation of facts’: J&K govt dismisses row over electoral roll

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday dismissed the row over the likely addition of 2.5 million names to the J&K electoral roll, terming it a “misrepresentation of facts spread by vested interests”. Read more

IRCTC not selling user data, reports ‘totally fictitious’: Official

The Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has dismissed media reports claiming it is planning to monetise passenger and freight customer data. Read more

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Congress lists 6 major achievements as PM

The Congress party on Saturday paid rich tribute to India's former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying his single-term will be remembered for numerous "landmark and far-reaching" achievements. Read more

'No bowler wants to bowl to Virat Kohli when he crosses 15-20 runs': Chahal's bold claim on former India captain

If you are Virat Kohli, you are never away from the limelight. Your every move both on and off the field is a matter of public scrutiny, which gets stricter and harsher when you hit a rough patch. Read more

Exclusive: Mona Singh defends 'desh mein malaria phaila hai' line from Laal Singh Chaddha

Mona Singh, who proudly plays the role of Laal Singh Chaddha’s mother in the Advait Chandan film, has made it clear she had no apprehensions about taking up the role which also required her to age from 22 to 60. Read more

Waiting period of two years for an SUV? Customer patience may be on thin ice

Recent years have been enormously challenging for the automotive industry at large and the Indian automotive sector in particular. Read more

