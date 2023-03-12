Afternoon brief: ‘Judiciary must use technology to reach out to citizens,' says CJI, and all the latest news

Judiciary must use Technology to reach out to citizens: CJI

CJI DY Chandrachud. (PTI)

Technology must be used by the judiciary to reach out to citizens and provide justice as an essential service, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said on Saturday. The CJI was addressing the event “Smart Courts and the Future of Judiciary” as part of the 18th meeting of the chief justices of the Supreme Courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi on Saturday. Read more

Excise policy case: Kavitha grilled by ED for 9 hrs, summoned again on March 16

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha for nine hours in its ongoing probe into the alleged money laundering in Delhi excise policy-related irregularities, officials said. Read more

Kapil Sharma recalls PM Modi's reaction when he invited him to The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Unhone na nahi kiya'

In a recent interview, Kapil Sharma was asked if he would like to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil recalled that when he met PM Modi personally, he had asked him to appear on his comedy show. Kapil said the Prime Minister did not reject the invitation, and said that for now his opposition leaders were 'doing enough comedy'. Read more

BCCI reveals why Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat batted ahead of Shreyas Iyer in India vs Australia 4th Test

As India's batters continue to enjoy a field day against Australia in the 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, there were a couple of surprising moves on offer. Ravindra Jadeja was promoted ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the batting line-up on Day 3. But while initially it seemed as if the move stemmed from the temptation of getting left-hand, right-hand combination going, the plot thickened when there was still no sign of Iyer as KS Bharat walked in at the fall of Jadeja’s wicket. Read more

Diabetes diet for Navratri: Healthy fasting tips to control blood sugar, foods to eat and avoid

Is it okay for people with diabetes to do Navratri fast? The answer cannot be the same for every patient as some people manage their blood sugar better than the others. People who have uncontrolled glucose levels are at risk of complications during fasting. Read more

