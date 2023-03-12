Kapil Sharma recalls PM Modi's reaction when he invited him to The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Unhone na nahi kiya'

In a recent interview, Kapil Sharma was asked if he would like to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil recalled that when he met PM Modi personally, he had asked him to appear on his comedy show. Kapil said the Prime Minister did not reject the invitation, and said that for now his opposition leaders were 'doing enough comedy'. Kapil also said that PM Modi told him that he might come on The Kapil Sharma Show 'someday later'. Also read: Kapil Sharma reveals he was depressed, had suicidal thoughts in 2017

Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on September 10, 2022 on Sony TV. The show features Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others alongside host Kapil. Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, and many other celebs have appeared on the latest season of the comedy show.

Speaking to Aaj Tak about inviting PM Modi to The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil said, "Main seriously bataun main personally jab mila Prime Minister sahab se, toh maine unko bola bhi ki ‘sir kabhi humare show pe bhi aa jaiye aap’. Toh uss samaye unhone mujhe mana bhi nahi kiya, unhone bola ki ‘abhi toh mere virodhi bohot comedy kar rahe hai’, aise unhone kuch bola, ‘aayenge kabhi’. To unhone na nahi kiya, woh aayenge toh humara saubhagya hai (When I personally met PM Modi, I asked him ‘sir come on our show too’. He did not say no, but said something like, ‘currently my opposition is doing a lot of comedy’. He said he will come someday on my show. It would be our honour to have him on The Kapil Sharma Show)."

Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato co-starring Shahana Goswami will be released on March 17. The Nandita Das directorial is about a person, who loses his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, and starts working as a food delivery partner. To support the family's income, his homemaker wife, too, begins to explore different work opportunities. Following its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Zwigato also had its screening at Busan International Film Festival 2022.

In a 2022 interview, Kapil had spoken about the film's commercial prospects. In an interview with Rediff last year, Kapil had said, “I recently told my wife, if this film doesn't work, I will not lose anything. But if it succeeds and is a hit then I will get a lot from it. People will say 'Kapil ne bahut accha kaam kiya ha’ (Kapil has done good work).' It is important that more and more people watch the film. Comedy shows are my bread and butter. But because of that, I was motivated to look for something else to do. Socha kitchen safe hai. Pange lete hain thode se (I thought the kitchen is safe so let’s experiment a bit). Someone asked weren't you afraid? I said why should I be afraid? Woh dukaan to apni chal hee rahi hai (My shop is running smoothly). I am just adding on to that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON