Afternoon brief: Kerala ‘snake man’ Vava Suresh recovering after cobra bite, and all the latest news

'Snake man of Kerala' Vava Suresh off ventilator, recovering after cobra bite

Vava Suresh has rescued more than 190 king cobras and has suffered over 250 snake bites. He has also lost his index finger and movement in his right wrist due to snake bites. Read more

'Don't think he'll be too successful; hasn't even worked on his bowling': Madan Lal's brutal verdict on India allrounder

Whatever former all-rounder Madan Lal has seen of Venkatesh Iyer, he isn't convinced about the 27-year-old's future with the Indian team. A sensation for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, Iyer was picked in India's ODI squad. Read more

Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Marvel fame Anthony Mackie in her next Hollywood film Ending Things

Priyanka Chopra, who just featured in Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, seems to have bagged yet another coveted project. The actor will now feature alongside Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan's Ending Things. Read more

2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV launched, price starts at ₹80 lakh

2022 Audi Q7 SUV has been launched almost two years after it was discontinued due to stricter emission norms. The SUV now gets only a BS 6 petrol engine as Audi has ditched diesel altogether. <strong>Read more</strong>

Man who created record by getting 864 insect tattoos says ‘I hate bugs’

Guinness World Records often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of records created by people. Just like this post where they shared about Mike Amoia from the US who created a record for having 864 tattoos of insects. Read more

Caught on cam: Over ₹77 lakh cash robbed at gunpoint from a Mumbai firm

Five unidentified men entered an Angadia firm and allegedly looted cash worth over ₹77 lakh. The incident took place in the eastern suburb of Mulund in Mumbai on Tuesday, said police. Watch