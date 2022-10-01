Afternoon brief: Kharge resigns as leader of Oppn in Rajya Sabha, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP

On the lines of Udaipur declaration of ‘one person, one post’, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tendered his resignation as Leader of Opposition in the Upper House as he filed nomination papers for the party chief post. Read more

Many people made fun of my Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision: PM Modi at 5G launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G technology in India and said this is a major step in the vision of Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Read more

LPG price cut: Commercial cylinder gets cheaper | Details here

Indian oil marketing companies on Saturday reduced the price of commercial LPG by ₹25.50 for a 19-kg cylinder in New Delhi with immediate effect, a day after prices of natural gas increased by a record 40 per cent in step with a global escalation in energy prices. Read more

US embassy to open 100,000 slots for H and L worker visas: Details here

US embassy is set to open 100,000 slots for H and L worker visa categories, Don Heflin, minister counsellor for consular affairs at the US embassy in New Delhi, said. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 1 collection: Mani Ratnam film earns ₹40 cr, becomes best opening Tamil movie of 2022

Mani Ratnam's epic period drama, Ponniyin Selvan I, finally opened in theatres on Friday to a thunderous welcome. As per trade sources, the film has made around ₹40 crore nett across India on its opening day, with a substantial but unconfirmed amount coming from overseas as well. Read more

'They send me when...': Shaun Tait's epic reaction to Pakistan's embarrassing loss floors reporters in press conference

Pakistan's fast bowling coach Shaun Tait was asked to face the music after Moeen Ali-led England crushed Babar Azam and Co. in the recently concluded T20I match between the two former world champions on Friday in Lahore. Read more

Bella Hadid gets dress spray-painted on her body in real-time during Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week: All video, pics

The Paris-based French womenswear label Coperni had one of the most memorable fashion moments last night as they displayed their Spring 2023 collection at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Read more

How will Twitter's Edit button work? Twitter Blue shows 'how it goes'

On September 1, Twitter announced test launch of a new feature, called the ‘Edit Button,’ which, as the name suggests, will allow users to edit their tweets (after being published). Read more

