LPG price cut: Commercial cylinder gets cheaper | Details here
The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, used in hotels and restaurants, was cut to ₹1,859.50 in the national capital from ₹1,885.
Indian oil marketing companies on Saturday reduced the price of commercial LPG by ₹25.50 for a 19-kg cylinder in New Delhi with immediate effect, a day after prices of natural gas increased by a record 40 per cent in step with a global escalation in energy prices.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was also slashed by 4.5 per cent.
Here are the top points on commercial LPG rates cut:
> This is the sixth reduction in the price of commercial LPG since June.
> In all, rates have come down by ₹494.50 per 19-kg cylinder.
> Rates of LPG used in household kitchens for cooking purposes remained unchanged at ₹1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
> Commercial LPG rates have largely been aligned with cost and so they have moved in tandem with the rise and fall in international prices.
> The rates of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were cut marginally by 4.5 per cent. Jet fuel price was cut by ₹5,521.17 to ₹115,520.27 per kl in New Delhi.
> Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
> In Kolkata, it has been slashed to ₹1,959 and in Mumbai, it will now cost ₹1811.50.
(With inputs from agencies)
