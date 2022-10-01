Home / Business / LPG price cut: Commercial cylinder gets cheaper | Details here

LPG price cut: Commercial cylinder gets cheaper | Details here

Published on Oct 01, 2022 10:43 AM IST

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, used in hotels and restaurants, was cut to ₹1,859.50 in the national capital from ₹1,885.

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Indian oil marketing companies on Saturday reduced the price of commercial LPG by 25.50 for a 19-kg cylinder in New Delhi with immediate effect, a day after prices of natural gas increased by a record 40 per cent in step with a global escalation in energy prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was also slashed by 4.5 per cent.

Here are the top points on commercial LPG rates cut:

> The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, used in hotels and restaurants, was cut to 1,859.50 in the national capital from 1,885.

> This is the sixth reduction in the price of commercial LPG since June.

> In all, rates have come down by 494.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

> Rates of LPG used in household kitchens for cooking purposes remained unchanged at 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

> Commercial LPG rates have largely been aligned with cost and so they have moved in tandem with the rise and fall in international prices.

> The rates of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were cut marginally by 4.5 per cent. Jet fuel price was cut by 5,521.17 to 115,520.27 per kl in New Delhi.

> Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

> In Kolkata, it has been slashed to 1,959 and in Mumbai, it will now cost 1811.50.

(With inputs from agencies)

