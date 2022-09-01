Home / Business / LPG Price Today: 19-kg cylinders get cheaper by up to 100. Check latest rates here

Published on Sep 01, 2022

LPG Price Today: With this latest price cut, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,885 in Delhi, down by ₹1976.50 throughout August.

New Delhi

In a move that will bring massive relief to the common man on the very first day of a new month, state-owned fuel retailers on Thursday announced a reduction by up to 100 to the price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. However, there was no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders used in households.

The price cut means that a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is now cheaper by 91.50 in Delhi, and will be, at least for the next one month, available here at 1,885 instead of the earlier 1,976.50. Among other metros, it is cheaper by 100 ( 1,995.50 from 2,095,50) in Kolkata, while the corresponding rates for Chennai and Kolkata are 96 ( 2,045 from 2,141) and 92.50 ( 1,844 from 1,936.50) respectively.

This is the fifth straight price reduction in as many months for commercial cylinders; on August 1, it was slashed by 36. Meanwhile, the cost of a domestic cylinder(14.2 kg) has been unchanged since a hike of 50 on July 6.

It is to be noted that on the first day of every month, some new and few revised rules come into effect; these include revision in LPG and fuel rates as well.

