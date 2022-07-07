Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by 50

The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by ₹50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay ₹1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at ₹1040.50.

Likewise, the rate of 5 kg cylinder has increased from ₹382.50 to ₹400.50, while the rate of 10 kg composite cylinder that was earlier available at ₹741.50 will now be procured at ₹777.

There has been some price drop in the 19 kg commercial cylinder. From ₹2130.50, they are now available at ₹2122 which means reduction of ₹8.50.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s decision of price hike has drawn flak from the Opposition. Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh termed the increase in rates of domestic LPG as ‘draconian’ and appealed to the Centre to roll back the hike. He said, “People are struggling to earn as jobs have been lost after the pandemic. The economy is going down, but the government has decided to increase the rates of domestic LPG, which is unjustified.”

Ashotosh Varma, spokesperson of Samajwadi Party said, “The government is insensitive towards problems of the poor and the middle class and the increase in domestic LPG is only going to hurt them. The rates of domestic cylinders have doubled in the last three years.”