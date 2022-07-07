Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50
The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by ₹50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay ₹1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at ₹1040.50.
Likewise, the rate of 5 kg cylinder has increased from ₹382.50 to ₹400.50, while the rate of 10 kg composite cylinder that was earlier available at ₹741.50 will now be procured at ₹777.
There has been some price drop in the 19 kg commercial cylinder. From ₹2130.50, they are now available at ₹2122 which means reduction of ₹8.50.
Meanwhile, the Centre’s decision of price hike has drawn flak from the Opposition. Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh termed the increase in rates of domestic LPG as ‘draconian’ and appealed to the Centre to roll back the hike. He said, “People are struggling to earn as jobs have been lost after the pandemic. The economy is going down, but the government has decided to increase the rates of domestic LPG, which is unjustified.”
Ashotosh Varma, spokesperson of Samajwadi Party said, “The government is insensitive towards problems of the poor and the middle class and the increase in domestic LPG is only going to hurt them. The rates of domestic cylinders have doubled in the last three years.”
-
Postman shot at by uncle over petty dispute
A man shot at his 28-year-old nephew over a petty dispute in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Wednesday morning. The injured man who is a postman, was admitted to the hospital. According to reports, Nityanand is a postman. Pipri police reached the spot and admitted the postman to the district hospital. His gun licence will also be cancelled, police added.
-
Jal Sansthan tests water supply after diarrhoea outbreak in UP’s Fatehpur village
Team of Jal Sansthan officials visited Fatehpur village in sector B of Aliganj after a diarrhoea outbreak allegedly due to the poor quality of drinking water supplied to the area. Jal Sansthan's acting general manager Ram Kailash said a complaint was received on the phone on July 5 (Tuesday) that under Zone-3, the water supply was contaminated. Kailash said, however, while checking the water connections in the locality, we found two connections passing through a drain.
-
CR to install long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations
With each passing day, travelling in the local trains has become a task for Mumbaiites in the monsoon season. To make it convenient and bring relief for the passengers from getting wet while boarding the locals, the Central Railway has planned to put up a long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations. These long-span structures will be similar to the roof cover at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
-
Improve DIKSHA App usage in Uttar Pradesh: DG School Edu to BSAs
The DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app is still not being used by all the teachers/children/parents of government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh. This came to light in a review done by the state's basic education department. Teachers and headmasters are to be tasked with creating awareness volunteers at the village level for the purpose. Director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said those children or parents, not connected yet to the updated Diksha App, should download it.
-
Unsold flats reduce in NCR as relators keep away from new projects, says report
An increase in sale of residential units and a conscious decision by developers to regulate new projects has led to a 16% decline in unsold housing stock between July 2021 and July 2022 in the National Capital Region, a report by a private consultancy, Anarock, has said.
