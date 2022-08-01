Home / Business / LPG price cut: 19-kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper by 36. Check rates in your city

LPG price cut: 19-kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper by 36. Check rates in your city

Published on Aug 01, 2022 09:15 AM IST
  • The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi dropped from 2012.50 to 1,976, with a reduction of 36.
Amid opposition protests in Parliament, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was on Monday reduced by 36, in line with a weakening on international rates. The price change will benefit hotels, restaurants and other business establishments that use gas cylinders. However, there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders used in households.

With the latest reduction, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has dropped from 2012.50 to 1,976, state-owned fuel retailers were quoted by news agency ANI.

In Mumbai, it will now cost 1936.50 instead of 1972.50. In Kolkata, a 19-kg cylinder will be available at 2095.50 instead of 2132. In Chennai, it will be 2,141 and in Bengaluru, 19-kg LPG cylinder is now 2063.50. In Hyderabad, the price will be 2197.50. Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.

This is the fourth price cut on the LPG gas cylinders in India in the last four months. Earlier in June, the central government slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by 135 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, the price of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg was hiked by 50 on July 7. Consumers who were paying 1040.50 are now paying 1090.50 for the cylinder.

Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $103.34 a barrel in the US. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7 per cent, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.

