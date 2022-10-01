Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 1 collection: Mani Ratnam film earns 40 cr, becomes best opening Tamil movie of 2022

Ponniyin Selvan I box office day 1 collection: Mani Ratnam film earns 40 cr, becomes best opening Tamil movie of 2022

tamil cinema
Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:16 PM IST

Ponniyin Selvan I box office: Mani Ratnam's period drama starring Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi, has registered the best opening day by a Tamil film this year.

Ponniyin Selvan I stars Aishwarya Rai and Vikram among others.
Ponniyin Selvan I stars Aishwarya Rai and Vikram among others.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mani Ratnam's epic period drama, Ponniyin Selvan I, finally opened in theatres on Friday to a thunderous welcome. As per trade sources, the film has made around 40 crore nett across India on its opening day, with a substantial but unconfirmed amount coming from overseas as well. However, industry insiders are confidently saying that the film has registered the best worldwide opening by any Tamil film this year, beating the likes of Vikram and Valimai. Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I box office prediction: Mani Ratnam film set for 60 crore opening

Early estimates suggest the film made around 20 crore nett in Tamil Nadu, while the Hindi version netted around 2 crore. It has made an additional 16-18 crore in the rest of the country from its Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, for a total pan-India first day nett collection of 40 crore.

Trade experts say the total worldwide gross collection of the film for its first day could be as high as 70 crore. The final number would only be clear by Saturday afternoon though. In any case, the number would be greater than Kamal Haasan's Vikram ( 54 crore) and Ajith's Valimai ( 50 crore), making PS1 the best-opening Tamil film this year. Trade experts are predicting the film to cross 200 crore globally in its opening weekend itself.

Ponniyin Selvan I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, which tells a fictionalised account of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film will be followed by the second part next year.

The film stars Jayam Ravi in the title role, with Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and Sobhita Dulipala also featuring. The film has opened to critical acclaim with special praise for Mani Ratnam's direction, Aishwarya Rai's performance, and AR Rahman's musical score.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ponniyin selvan aishwarya rai vikram trisha krishnan karthi jayam ravi + 4 more
ponniyin selvan aishwarya rai vikram trisha krishnan karthi jayam ravi + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out