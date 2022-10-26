Afternoon brief: Kharge slams BJP’s ‘new India’ in inaugural address as Congress president, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Rule of lies, fraud and hatred’: Kharge slams BJP’s ‘new India’ in inaugural address as Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge - who took formal charge as Congress president Wednesday morning - launched an attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said 'democratic values' established by…read more.

India’s biotech regulator GEAC approves commercial cultivation of GM mustard

India’s state-run biotech regulator, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), has approved genetically modified (GM) mustard for commercial cultivation, people…read more.

China's Wuhan, where first Covid outbreak was reported, under partial lockdown

Wuhan locked down one of its central districts after Covid cases were found, as China persists with a zero tolerance approach to the virus almost three years since the pathogen first emerged in…read more.

Top Indian players skip lunch in protest after ICC serve ‘cold food’ at Sydney in T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team has reportedly informed ICC, albeit unofficially, about their unhappiness with the 'cold food and sandwiches' served after their practice sessions in Sydney ahead of the…read more.

‘Committed to our users’: Google on ₹940 crore fine imposed by India

Search engine giant Google on Wednesday issued a statement after being slapped with a second fine of ₹936.44 crore by the Competition Commission of India for ‘abusing’ its dominant position…read more.

Thank God box office day 1 collection: Ajay Devgn's film earns ₹8.10 crore, fares better than Runway 34

Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, did not have a great start at the domestic box office. The film, which released in theatres on October 25, earned ₹8.10 crore on its opening day…read more.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG variant list leaked: Check details

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest line-up of CNG vehicles. One of the upcoming launches from the manufacturer will be the Brezza CNG. The CNG powertrain will be offered with all the…read more.

Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha serve glamour for Aayush Sharma's birthday party: All pics, videos

The who's who of Bollywood stepped out in Mumbai last night to ring in Aayush Sharma's birthday. Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, hosted a grand bash at his…read more.

