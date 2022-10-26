Home / Technology / ‘Committed to our users’: Google on 940 crore fine imposed by India

‘Committed to our users’: Google on 940 crore fine imposed by India

technology
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:32 PM IST

Besides the fine, the CCI also ordered Google to ‘cease and desist’ from anti-competitive practices after the Big Tech giant was found to be ‘dominant’ in the Indian market for licencable operating systems for smartphones and app stores

Google has been asked to follow a non-discriminatory policy against other apps which allow payments through a state-backed system called unified payments interface (UPI).
Google has been asked to follow a non-discriminatory policy against other apps which allow payments through a state-backed system called unified payments interface (UPI).
ByHT News Desk

Search engine giant Google on Wednesday issued a statement after being slapped with a second fine of 936.44 crore by the Competition Commission of India for ‘abusing’ its dominant position on its Android mobile app store.

“We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps”, ANI quoted a Google spokesperson.

“Indian developers have benefited from tech, security, consumer protections & unrivalled choice & flexibility that Android & Google Play provide. By keeping costs low, our model powered India's digital transformation & expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians”, the spokesperson added.

Besides the fine, the CCI also ordered Google to ‘cease and desist’ from anti-competitive practices after the Big Tech giant was found to be ‘dominant’ in the Indian market for licencable operating systems for smartphones and app stores, Bloomberg stated.

It also asked Google to not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment services. The search engine platform has been asked to follow a non-discriminatory policy against other apps which allow payments through a state-backed system called unified payments interface (UPI).

“CCI has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline”, the anti-trust body said in a tweet yesterday.

It was the second such fine imposed by the CCI on Google in the past one week. On October 20, the company was fined over 1,337 crore for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the multiple markets of the Android mobile device ecosystem.

It was also asked to ‘cease and desist’ from unfair trade practices. Google in a setback had termed the decision a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, adding it would evaluate next steps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
google competition commission
google competition commission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out