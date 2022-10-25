Play Store policies: CCI imposes 936.44 crore penalty on Google

The Competition Commission on Tuesday slapped a penalty of ₹936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies and directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

Also Read: CCI fines Google ₹1.3k-cr over unfair business practices

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON