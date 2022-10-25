Home / Technology / Play Store policies: CCI imposes 936.44 crore penalty on Google

Play Store policies: CCI imposes 936.44 crore penalty on Google

technology
Updated on Oct 25, 2022 05:45 PM IST

This is in addition to the earlier fine of ₹1,337.6 crore.

Representative Image
Representative Image
PTI |

The Competition Commission on Tuesday slapped a penalty of 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies and directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

Also Read: CCI fines Google 1.3k-cr over unfair business practices

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google
google

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out