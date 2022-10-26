Home / World News / China's Wuhan, where first Covid outbreak was reported, under partial lockdown

China's Wuhan, where first Covid outbreak was reported, under partial lockdown

world news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Wuhan Lockdown: The some 900,000 residents of Hanyang district were told to stay in their homes from Wednesday.

Wuhan Lockdown: A woman wearing a face mask sends a child to a primary school.(AP)
Wuhan Lockdown: A woman wearing a face mask sends a child to a primary school.(AP)
Bloomberg |

Wuhan locked down one of its central districts after Covid cases were found, as China persists with a zero tolerance approach to the virus almost three years since the pathogen first emerged in the city.

The some 900,000 residents of Hanyang district were told to stay in their homes from Wednesday, a spokeswoman from the area’s CDC told Bloomberg News by phone. Another official at Hanyang’s health bureau said the lockdown would last until Sunday, and that all non-essential businesses had been told to shut. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain operational.

Photos posted on Chinese social media appeared to show barriers erected in the district, ostensibly to keep people from leaving as the movement restrictions are imposed.

Wuhan recorded 18 Covid cases in the community for Tuesday. While a minuscule tally in other parts of the world, which have shifted to living with the virus, it’s a significant number in China, where authorities continue to try and wipe out outbreaks.

The Covid Zero policy -- which has its origin in the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan -- uses lockdowns, mass testing and restrictions on travel to contain the virus’s spread. The approach is leading to widespread social and economic disruption in China.

After eliminating the virus by April 2020, Wuhan saw a long period of no cases where life in the city that saw the world’s first Covid lockdown returned to normality. That spell ended in July this year, when officials locked down the Jiangxia district, an area that’s home to almost 1 million people on Wuhan’s outskirts.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
