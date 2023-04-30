Afternoon brief: Kim Jong Un's sister calls Joe Biden ‘senile,’ and all the latest news

Joe Biden ‘senile’, brave but ‘irresponsible’, Kim Jong Un’s sister fumes

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a warning to the US and South Korea as the countries signed a new nuclear weapons agreement while calling US President Joe Biden 'senile' and 'too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave' for his remarks. Read More

Canada: Ex-Indian students may be deported in case related to fake documentation

As many former international students from India face possible deportation from Canada in a case related to fake documentation, Canadian authorities have issued their first removal order in this regard. Read More

‘Jitni dhaki huyi hongi, better hai’: Salman Khan on not allowing low neckline outfits on his set

Actor Salman Khan has reacted to his 'double standard' rule against women wearing low necklines on his film sets. In an interview, Salman said that women's bodies are 'more precious' and so should be covered. Read More

Met Gala 2023: When Priyanka Chopra wore THE trench coat with Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone went backless for their debut

The Met Gala is an annual event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, it falls on May 1 (May 2 IST). Touted as fashion's biggest night, the Met Ball sees prominent names from the entertainment industry, young creatives, and even politicians walk the red carpet (which is not always red!). Read More

Yashraj Mukhate turns Archana Gautam’s ‘Age is doesn’t the matter’ into a catchy song. She reacts

Yashraj Mukhate is the ultimate master when it comes to turning Internet trends into musical gold, using catchy beats, dialogues and more. And the musician has done it again. Read More

'Holding Axar for back-end was...': Warner explains DC's bizarre batting-order tactic that enraged fans after SRH loss

The Delhi Capitals faced a narrow loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, as they remained at the bottom of the table with two wins in eight games. Read More

