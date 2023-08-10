Afternoon brief: Mahua Moitra reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' row; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mahua Moitra's 'pink saree' dig at Sansad TV, slams Smriti Irani over Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Monsoon session of Parliament(PTI)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday took a jibe at the public broadcaster Sansad TV ahead of her speech in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. Read more

Watch: Baba Aparajith gets in ugly spat with umpire, fielder after controversial dismissal during TNCA club match

There have been quite a few instances when cricketers have failed to control their emotions on the field. The recently-concluded Ashes was filled with such moments, and if we shift our focus to Indian cricket, the women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur too was involved in one such incident last month. Read more

Khushi Kapoor in see-through saree and bustier shows how every bridesmaid should dress. It costs a whopping ₹ 2 lakh

Khushi Kapoor has gained the up-and-coming Gen-Z fashionista title because of her classy, trendy, easy-to-wear sartorial choices. Moreover, her off-duty style is often compared to supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Read more

Sunidhi Chauhan’s incredible dance to Emiliana amazes people

Sunidhi Chauhan took to Instagram to share a video that shows her taking part in a viral online trend. She, along with choreographer Sherlyn Fernandes, is seen dancing to the hit song Emiliana. Read more

Ranveer Singh shares childhood pics to show how he's always been ready to play Don, posts long note on new film

Day after his look from Don 3 was unveiled, Ranveer Singh has penned a note on how he always dreamt of becoming an actor after watching Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on screen. Read more

