Ranveer Singh shares childhood pics to show how he's always been ready to play Don, posts long note on new film

Day after his look from Don 3 was unveiled, Ranveer Singh has penned a note on how he always dreamt of becoming an actor after watching Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on screen. He added that he hopes to make the two of them proud with his performance. Also read: Internet misses Shah Rukh Khan, isn't happy with Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'This looks so bad you'd think it was a parody' Ranveer Singh has shared a few childhood pictures of himself.

Amitabh Bachchan played the titular role in the 1978 film, a reboot version of which was released in 2006, starring Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don. He returned as Don in the second installment in 2011. Now Don 3 has Ranveer stepping into their shoes. The film will release in 2025.

Ranveer's note after becoming the new ‘Don’

Sharing some happy childhood pictures of himself in a red and white T-shirt and shorts, Ranveer wrote, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time!” Talking about the earlier two Dons, he said, “As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.”

“I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years," he added.

In a note of gratitude for the makers and the two Dons, Ranveer further wrote, "Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction. My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’. Thank you for your love."

Reactions from Ranveer's industry colleagues, fans

Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented on his post, “Biba Baccha.” Actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi naam…….. alle le le le le donnu beta .. humalla donnu beta alle le le le le.” Maniesh Paul commented on his shorts, “Haaaaye teri NIKKAR!!!hahahaha love it @ranveersingh.” Casting director Shanoo Sharma also wrote, “I wanna discuss this outfit.” “Soooo cute,” reacted Anusha Dandekar. A fan wrote, “My grandfather told me about Amitabh Bachchan, my father told me about SRK, I will tell my kids about Ranveer Singh. The new era begins.”

