Afternoon brief: Mohan Bhagwat meets chief imam to promote communal unity and all the latest news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, chief imam meet, discuss ways to promote communal unity

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation on Thursday. The meeting is part of the RSS’s ongoing outreach towards representatives of other communities and faiths. Read more

Govt proposes law to intercept encrypted messages on WhatsApp, Signal

The government has proposed a law to bring under a legal framework the interception of over-the-top communication services (OTT), such as WhatsApp and Signal which are encrypted, according to the new draft telecommunications bill uploaded late on Wednesday. Read more

Former Chinese justice minister sentenced to death for ‘bending the law for personal gains’

China on Thursday sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve a former justice minister, who spearheaded high-profile graft probes during his tenure, for taking bribes and “bending the law for personal gains”, state media reported. Read more

Mani Ratnam says he is 'glad' he was unable to make Ponniyin Selvan earlier: 'Today, audiences are open to...'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has finally fulfilled his long-time dream of adapting Kalki’s literary masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan into a film after two failed attempts. Read more

'There's competition even within players in team now. When these things happen...': Samson's big remark on T20 WC snub

Team India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was not included in the side's 15-member squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Samson, 27, had been a part of the side since its return to international action following the Indian Premier League this year. Read more

Farah Khan complains about friends taking her dabbas. Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta react

Farah Khan recently took to Instagram to share a video which has left people chuckling and also received replies from many celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta. Read more

Big setback to China as Apple may move iPhone 14 production to India: Report

Apple Inc. is looking to shift its manufacturing hub away from China and experts strongly believe the next choice could be India. Read more

