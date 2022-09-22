Farah Khan complains about friends taking her dabbas. Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta react

Farah Khan recently took to Instagram to share a video which has left people chuckling and also received replies from many celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta. In the video, the choreographer-turned-filmmaker complained how her friends take delicious food from her house but forget to return the dubbas. The hilarious video may seem highly relatable if your friends and family do just that too.

“Dabba waapsi!! Time to get our dabbas home,” she wrote and posted the video. In the video, she wittily addressed her friends and asked them to return her tiffin boxes.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 7.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 74,000 likes. Many celebrities took to the comments section to share funny reactions.

“Hahahahahha,” posted Preity Zinta. Abhishek Bachchan reacted with a crying with laughter facial expression emoticon. Sanjay Kapoor also shared a comment and his reply may leave you chuckling. “Sending you an empty dabba please put food and send it back,” he joked. “I always send it back! And return items!!!!,” protested Raveena Tandon. “Your dabbas are the best. I’m making good use of them,” wrote Diana Penty along with a few laughing out loud emojis. Mini Mathur posted, “I have one dabba from 2019!!! I'm still figuring out what to send back in it .”